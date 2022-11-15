Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande mugged in NYC

article

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande was mugged in Midtown Manhattan.

39-year-old Frankie Grande was walking on Eighth Ave. between 43rd and 44th Streets around 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday when he was attacked. Two teens hit him from behind.

Grande was robbed of a Louis Vuitton bag with his phone, AirPods, DAG sunglasses, and a wallet containing his bank card. He suffered a minor injury in the attack but declined medical help at the scene.

The 13 and 17-year-old muggers were arrested when they tried using his stolen credit card at a smoke shop. The NYPD recovered the stolen iPhone 14 pro.

Police say the 17-year-old had an imitation pistol. The 13-year-old had a razor blade and prescription painkillers on him.

Both teens are charged with robbery, grand larceny, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, and menacing and harassment. It was unclear if they had lawyers or if they were being held.

Grande is a dancer and YouTube personality. He recently appeared on Good Day New York.