Ariana Grande and husband, Dalton Gomez, separate: Reports

Ariana Grande, 30, and her husband of a little over two years, Dalton Gomez, 27, have separated and are allegedly headed toward divorce, according to multiple reports.

Grande was spotted at Wimbledon over the weekend without her wedding ring, according to TMZ , which sparked further rumors that there was trouble in paradise for the couple.

A source told People Magazine that Grande and Gomez "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."

Grande and Gomez got married in May 2021, and after she was cast in the Broadway musical, "Wicked," the pair have spent a lot of time and thousands of miles apart, TMZ reported.

Gomez, a Los Angeles real estate agent, was first linked to the celebrity around Valentine’s Day in 2020 and the pair were quarantined together during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX reached out to Ariana Grande's management for comment.

