Argument leads to deadly shooting outside Woodbridge apartment complex: police

Authorities say an argument lead to a deadly shooting outside an apartment complex in Woodbridge.

Police were called to the Misty Ridge Apartments in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Court Sunday just before 2:45 p.m. where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officer say the victim and another man were involved in a verbal altercation in front of the complex over an ongoing dispute. Police say gunfire was exchanged and Michael Eugene Hawkins, III, 25, of Woodbridge was shot in the lower body.

Hawkins was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500.