Archbishop says public Mass in DC, Maryland suburbs can resume with restrictions today

Washington, D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory has announced that Mass can resume in the region starting today – but with restrictions.

Mass were shut down in March in accordance with restrictions put in place as the D.C. region tried to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But starting today, parishes in the District, Prince George’s County and Montgomery County can resume celebrating Mass with a limit of 10 people, including clergy.

According to the Catholic Standard, while parishes are permitted to resume celebrating Mass, pastors are given discretion to do so, and may wait until they can allow for greater numbers.

In May, parishes in Southern Maryland – including St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles counties were permitted to hold Mass as long as they did not exceed 50 percent capacity.

The Archdiocese is making the following recommendations for those attending Mass:

- Social distance

- Wear face coverings

- Use hand sanitizer when entering the church

- Follow protocols for communion

- Follow predetermined routes for moving about

- Physical contact – even during the Sign of Peace – is not permitted

Additional details are available on The Catholic Standard website, and on the Diocesan website.

