Apple AirPods stolen by suspect who claimed he had weapon: DC police

Authorities are searching for a group suspects they say stole Apple AirPods from a victim in northeast Washington after claiming they were armed.

Officers say it happened Saturday, February 24 just before 11:35 p.m. in the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

Investigators say at least three suspects approached the victim. One of them placed his hands in his pockets as if he had a weapon and demanded the victim’s AirPods. The victim handed them over and the suspects fled.

Images of the suspects were captured by surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's Text Tip Line at 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.