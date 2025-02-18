Apparent Zizians leader ordered held without bail in Maryland

The Brief A Maryland court ordered blogger Jack LaSota, known as Ziz, to be held without bail due to his alleged leadership of a cult-like group linked to six killings. LaSota, along with Michelle Zajko and Daniel Blank, was arrested on charges including trespassing, obstructing, and possession of a handgun in a vehicle. The Zizians, LaSota’s followers, are tied to the killing of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland and five other killings across three states.



A Maryland court on Tuesday ordered Jack LaSota, a blogger known as Ziz who apparently leads a cult-like group linked to six killings, to be held without bail.

Blogger known as Ziz held without bail in Maryland

LaSota, 34, of Berkeley, California, was arrested Sunday along with Michelle Zajko, 32, of Media, Pennsylvania, and Daniel Blank, 26, of Sacramento, California.

They face charges including trespassing, obstructing and hindering, and possession of a handgun in a vehicle.

The Zizians, LaSota’s followers, have been tied to the killing of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland near the Canadian border in January and five other killings across three states, according to the Associated Press.

LaSota, Zajko, and Blank were arrested in Frostburg, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon. The judge ordered LaSota held without bail, citing concerns about his being a flight risk and a danger to public safety. Prosecutors said LaSota "appears to be the leader of an extremist group known as Zizians" that has been linked to multiple killings.

Zizians cult linked to six killings, including U.S. Border Patrol Agent

Maland, 44, was killed in a Jan. 20 shootout following a traffic stop in Coventry, Vermont, a small town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Canadian border.

Officials have offered few details of the cross-country investigation, which broke open after the Jan. 20 shooting death of Maland. Associated Press interviews and a review of court records and online postings tell the story of how a group of young, highly intelligent computer scientists, most of them in their 20s and 30s, met online, shared anarchist beliefs, and became increasingly violent.

Their goals aren’t clear, but online writings span topics from radical veganism and gender identity to artificial intelligence.