Antisemitic graffiti found on student's desk at Magruder High School

The principal of Magruder High School in Montgomery County says antisemitic graffiti was found on a student's desk last week.

In a letter sent home to parents, Dr. Leroy Evans, said the school is investigating and will be speaking with students who may have information regarding this incident.

"Given the seriousness of this incident and heightened concerns around racial insensitivity and anti-Semitism, we seek parent support and involvement in speaking with your children in our efforts to eliminate this hateful and harmful behavior," Evans said.

"We are committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and respectful environment for all our students and staff. Bullying, harassment and intimidation, whether in person or online, will not be tolerated at Magruder High School, and is subject to serious disciplinary actions in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct."

Earlier last week, swastikas were found drawn on desks at three separate Montgomery County schools including Silver Creek Middle School in Kensington. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich says the antisemitic incidents will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the school at 240-740-5550.