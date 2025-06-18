Anti-war protest, organized by pro-Iranian group, underway at Lafayette Park in DC

An anti-war protest is underway in Lafayette Park in D.C., organized by a pro-Iranian group based here.

Despite the questionable weather, dozens showed up to voice their concerns about the increasing tensions in the Middle East—and America's potential involvement.

What we know:

There's still no concrete word on whether the U.S. will be getting directly involved in the war of words and missiles between Israel and Iran.

Israel wants President Donald Trump to order the dropping of a U.S.-made, so-called "bunker-busting bomb," into a fortified and underground nuclear facility in Iran.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has rejected Trump's call for an unconditional surrender, adding that if the U.S. answers Israel's call and attacks Iran, the response would cause, in the Ayatollah's words, "irreparable damage."

Trump didn't tip his hand about what he might do when asked outside the White House this morning.

"I may do it. I may not do it," he said. "I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do. I can tell you this, that Iran's got a lot of trouble and they want to negotiate and I said why didn't you negotiate with me before all this death and destruction?"

The U.S. ambassador to Israel has warned Americans to get out of harm's way if they can.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke to a special envoy to Israel's foreign ministry from her home in Jerusalem.

"Nobody should be a casualty of this war that we're doing for our own survival because the minute that Iran gets nuclear capabilities is the minute where the countdown of Israel's destruction begins. And so we can't afford to wait. We can't afford any more time. And I think that thank God our allies are aware of that," said Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Special Envoy to Israel's Foreign Ministry.

"They're very big on rhetoric, the Iranians, and we're praying that they've overplayed their hand and that in fact we've decapitated their capability so much and their leadership that they know it's the beginning of the end. But I have to warn that an injured animal is at its most dangerous and so we pray that President Trump stands with civilization at this hour of need," Hassan-Nahoum continued.

We'll be hearing from Iranian Americans who say they will be gathering here outside the White House as the afternoon progresses.

Big picture view: