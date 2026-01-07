Dozens gather in DC to protest after woman shot, killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis

The Brief Dozens of protesters have gathered in downtown D.C. for an anti-ICE protest. It comes after a woman was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis while allegedly attempting to leave the scene of an operation. Federal officials have said the woman was a "rioter," who "weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."



Protesters have gathered in Southwest D.C. in protest of the fatal shooting involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

What we know:

Dozens of people were seen gathered in the area of Hancock Park starting around 5 p.m. on Jan. 7.

D.C. Police traffic posted on X about the activity, saying there are rolling and stationary road closures in the vicinity as the demonstration continues.

Just after 5:20 p.m., officials said the participants were marching west on D Street from 7th Street, SW.

By 5:45 p.m., D.C. Police Traffic said the demonstrators had gathered on the sidewalk in the 500 block of 12th Street, SW, and the only road closures remaining are at 12th Street from C Street, SW, to Maine Avenue, SW.

Dig deeper:

It appears that several organizations were encouraging protesters to join the demonstration at Hancock Park.

Movimiento Migrante DC was one of them. It's a political group that focuses on multicultural and multilingual audiences and allies in D.C.

Another is Anaknayan DC, a national democratic youth organization dedicated to serving the Filipino people and mobilizing our communities.

Some of the other groups putting out the message to join the protests are, DC Against the Trump Agenda Coalition, ILPS Baltimore-DMV and Metro DC Democratic Socialists.

The backstory:

An ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

Federal officials are claiming the agent acted in self-defense, but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling "bullshit" on that claim.The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. The woman died at the hospital.

Witnesses told FOX 9, a woman got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door.

One of the agents on the driver's side door then backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said.

One witness claimed that the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents. However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers. One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."

Officials said an ICE officer who was "fearing for his life" fired "defensive shots" to save himself and his officers, killing the woman.

A video of the shooting shows a red Honda Pilot blocking the roadway as an ICE squad approaches. When agents approach the vehicle, the Pilot attempts to drive away, moving towards an agent. When that happens, the agent fires three shots at the driver. Police say the driver was struck in the head. The agent appears to mostly avoid the vehicle as it speeds past and ends up crashing into a parked vehicle.

