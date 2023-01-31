Another USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC

Another USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Southeast D.C.

U.S. Postal Inspector Michael Martel said the incident happened Tuesday evening around 5:40 p.m. in the 4800 block of Alabama Ave. SE. Two suspects, according to Martel, approached the letter carrier and flashed a firearm. Items were stolen, and the thieves took off before D.C. police and postal inspectors arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Both D.C. police and the USPS Inspection Service are investigating the incident. Information regarding the suspects has not been released.

Tuesday's theft is just the latest in a long list of robberies and assaults against mail carriers in the D.C. area and across the country.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.



