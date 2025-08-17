Anonymous winner claims Virginia's largest lottery jackpot

The Brief A winner has claimed the $348 Mega Millions jackpot from June. They have opted to stay anonymous. This is the 10th Mega Millions jackpot win in Virginia.



We finally have a winner, but we still don't know who they are!

What we know:

Virginia has a new record lottery winner after an anonymous player claimed the $348 million jackpot from the June 27 Mega Millions drawing.

The winning ticket was bought at E & C Mid-Atlantic on Northumberland Highway in Burgess, Virginia. It matched all six winning numbers and the Mega Ball number.

About four weeks later, the lucky player cashed in for the historic win.

Officials say the winner decided to stay anonymous, and took the one-time cash option of $155.6 million before taxes.

What they're saying:

While we may not know the winner's identity, we do know what's on their lottery shopping list - a zero-radius riding lawn mower!

The backstory:

This is the 10th time someone from Virginia has won the Mega Millions jackpot since the game started in 2002.