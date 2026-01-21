Anniversary of Trump's first year in office marked with protests in DC

The Brief President Donald Trump celebrated one year in office on Tuesday. The president took a victory lap, touting his record from the White House. But in D.C., protesters took to the streets, calling his policies harmful and demanding change.



One year into his second term, President Donald Trump took a victory lap, touting his record from the White House.

But amid the president’s self-congratulations, protesters took to the streets of D.C., calling his policies harmful and demanding change.

What we know:

Several protests were held in D.C. on Tuesday, one kicking off at 14th and U Street.

Demonstrators mainly spoke out against ICE and the Trump administration’s federal immigration enforcement.

It’s an issue that the president touted as a huge success in his first year in office during what was a nearly two-hour White House press briefing.

Trump also spoke about the economy being in a better place than what's being reported.

"We’ve had the best stock market in history. The best 401(k)s. We inherited a mess. The numbers that we inherited it were very up and we brought almost all of them all the way down. Under Trump, 100% of the new jobs came from the private sector. That’s how you make America wealthy and strong."

Dig deeper:

Trump stepped into the briefing room on Tuesday, waving "365 wins in 365 days," and laid out what he calls his administration’s biggest successes — from border security and dropping crime rates to job growth and federal cuts.

He said his focus is on removing illegal immigrants and defended his policy record as "unmatched."

This comes amid international tensions — particularly over tariffs related to Greenland.

Yet protests continue in D.C. over Trump's policies… especially the ones he says are big wins.

"I don’t care what the numbers show to show that the economy is doing well, if you see people starving or struggling, that’s a failure. We want the U.S. out of Venezuela, out of Gaza, we want to help brown and black communities and marginalized communities.