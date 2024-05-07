Authorities warn Virginia teens against Senior Assassin water gun game

A viral game on social media is scaring some people in northern Virginia.

Teenagers are running around with toy guns.

While some students say it’s innocent fun, others say "It’s alarming," and out of hand.

The game is called Senior Assassin and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office doesn't think it's innocent fun. They say this game that students are playing could be dangerous.

"You’re basically chased around with water guns," one LCPS high school student told FOX 5.

The water guns sometimes look like real guns, which is a serious concern for county leaders.

In a letter sent to families from the school district and the sheriff’s office, they say they’ve: "received calls regarding this activity where citizens report seeing people walking around with guns in public — mistaking the water guns for real ones."

"I would understand concern and surprise," another LCPS high schooler said. "Within Loudoun County, I feel like it’s gotten a lot of bad rep because of its fentanyl overdoses and I just feel like that’s something that the school should be more worried about instead of a senior game."

Leaders with LCPS strongly discourage students from participating in this game, which is usually played in the community, and not on school property, stating that "use of realistic-looking weapons and aggressive behavior can cause alarm among community members and law enforcement, who may not be aware of the context."

"We are not a threat to anybody. We are just seniors in our last year of high school trying to make some fun of it," the student told FOX 5.

The game isn’t just a deep concern for law enforcement in Loudoun County, Fairfax County police also said they’ve received reports about this senior assassin game.