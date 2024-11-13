Anne Arundel County woman dies following golf cart accident, police say

article

An Anne Arundel County woman died following a golf cart accident, according to the police department.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Maid Marion Hill in Annapolis by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 to assist with an injured person.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 32-year-old woman had been seriously injured in an incident involving an E-Z-GO golf cart.

Officials said Mary Blasetti sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and had to be airlifted to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

She passed away on Nov. 11. The Traffic Safety Section is actively investigating the collision.

