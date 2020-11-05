Anne Arundel County schools delay return to ‘hybrid’ reopening plan

Students in Anne Arundel County will have to wait to return to the classroom.

Citing an uptick in COVID-19 metrics, the Board of Education in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday voted to delay a return to so-called “hybrid” education until February.

They’d initially planned on returning kids to the classroom on Nov. 16 in staggered sessions – with some attending on Monday/Tuesday and others on Thursday/Friday.

Students whose families wanted them to remain at home, were permitted that option.

The delay is in step with a number of other districts in the Capital Region.

Earlier in the week, D.C. schools abruptly abandoned plans to begin in-person learning this week after pushback from the teachers union.

Over the weekend, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan ordered a renewal for the state of emergency prompted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

