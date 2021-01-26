Anne Arundel County restaurant capacity to expand on Friday, exec says

Anne Arundel County will expand its restaurant capacity by the end of the week, officials announced on Tuesday.

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced during a virtual news conference that after a promising decline in COVID-19 numbers, indoor dining capacity at restaurants – and other businesses – may expand from 25 percent to 50 percent on Friday at 5 p.m.

He said additional details about loosened restrictions will be released on Wednesday, but added that some businesses that are currently closed will be also be permitted to open.

Anne Arundel County – and other jurisdictions throughout Maryland – resumed increased restrictions around the holidays when COVID-19 cases spiked once again.

However, Pittman said a drop in hospitalizations and cases has enable the county to loosen their strict guidelines.

State restrictions – such as guidelines prohibiting people from congregating around bars, as well as table spacing – will remain in effect.

Anne Arundel County has the fifth-highest number of cases in the state, following Maryland’s densely populated suburban D.C. counties, as well as Baltimore.

