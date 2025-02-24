Anne Arundel County to reopen government buildings after cyberattack

The Brief Anne Arundel County buildings will reopen Tuesday after a cyberattack disrupted services. Officials are still investigating the attack’s origin and full impact. Some government services may be limited, and residents should check availability before visiting.



Anne Arundel County government buildings will reopen Tuesday after a cyberattack disrupted public services, county officials announced. The full scope of the incident remains under investigation.

While county offices will be open, officials urge residents to check department availability before visiting, as some services may still be limited.

The attack did not affect schools or libraries, but it impacted other government operations, prompting concerns about cybersecurity vulnerabilities in local governments.

County Executive Steuart Pittman has not yet spoken publicly about the attack, but a spokesperson said officials are working with cybersecurity specialists and public safety teams to determine the origin and extent of the breach.

Ted Clouser, a cybersecurity expert with PCA Technology Solutions, told FOX 5 ransomware could be a possible cause.

"Sadly, it’s too common, especially in cities. We’ve seen Baltimore, Atlanta, and several others impacted over the past five years," Clouser said. "The challenge is having a proactive approach to defend your systems, and that costs money."

County officials said telework-eligible employees should continue working remotely due to potential internet connectivity issues, while emergency and essential employees are expected to report to work as usual.

Senior activity centers, regional parks, recycling centers, and the county landfill will also reopen Tuesday.

Officials said they are taking precautionary measures to secure county systems and will provide updates as more information becomes available.