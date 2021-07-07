Anne Arundel County police looking for help identifying man who threatened bar staff with a hatchet

Anne Arundel County police are asking for the public’s help as they try to identify a man who threatened employees at a bar with a hatchet.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 4 at the Office Bar and Grill on Mountain Road in Pasadena.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images of the man.

If you can help police find him, call (410) 222-6145.