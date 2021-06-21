Homicide investigation after woman found dead in Annapolis apartment

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside an Annapolis apartment and police say a 'person of interest' has been hospitalized after crashing her missing vehicle.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Authorities say 39-year-old Erica Bonora was found dead Saturday around 2:48 p.m. after officers responded to an apartment in the 1000 block of Spa Road for a welfare check. Police say Bonora had suffered trauma to her upper body and that her vehicle was missing.

Hours later and less than a mile away, police spotted and attempted to stop her vehicle. Authorities say the driver fled and crashed into a tractor trailer in Prince George's County.

The occupant was hospitalized and is considered a 'person of interest,' according to officials.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-260-3439.