Anne Arundel County police arrest carjacking, abduction suspect
article
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Anne Arundel County police have arrested a man suspected of stealing a vehicle with two children inside of it.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Police say Ronald Matthew Benewicz stole the vehicle on Ritchie Highway in Pasadena around 9 p.m. while the children’s mother was pumping gas.
READ MORE: Children found unharmed after car stolen in Anne Arundel County, police say
Around 11 p.m., they found the vehicle, and the children were located safe inside.
Advertisement
Fired Hogan administration deputy defends criticized posts about Kenosha shootings
Police have not specified what charged Benewicz will face in connection with the incident.