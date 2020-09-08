Anne Arundel County police arrest carjacking, abduction suspect

article

Anne Arundel County police have arrested a man suspected of stealing a vehicle with two children inside of it.

Police say Ronald Matthew Benewicz stole the vehicle on Ritchie Highway in Pasadena around 9 p.m. while the children’s mother was pumping gas.

Around 11 p.m., they found the vehicle, and the children were located safe inside.

Police have not specified what charged Benewicz will face in connection with the incident.

