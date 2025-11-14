Anne Arundel County installing more speed cameras in school zones

The Brief Anne Arundel County Police are installing speed cameras in five more school zones across the county. The cameras will activate on Nov. 17, and operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. The cameras will start issuing tickets after a 15-day warning period.



The Anne Arundel County Police Department is installing more speed cameras in the coming days in several school zones in the area, the department announced Friday.

What we know:

The speed cameras will be installed in five school zones in the county, and will be activated on Nov. 17.

The cameras will be at:

Tracy's Elementary School on Dale Road in Tracy's Landing

Central Middle School on Central Avenue in Edgewater

Southern Middle School on Solomon Islands Road in Lothian

Southern High School on Solomon Islands Road in Harwood

Davidsonville Elementary School on W. Central Avenue in Davidsonville

The cameras will be active from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cameras won't start issuing tickets right away, but after a 15-day warning period.

SUGGESTED: Bowie's new AI stop sign cameras catch drivers in real time

The backstory:

The cameras are part of Anne Arundel County's Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Program, which started in June 2024.

What we don't know:

These five cameras will join the other 35 cameras already active in school zones around the county. The county's website also lists four other schools where cameras are planned — Edgewater Elementary, Marley Elementary, School of the Incarnation and Von Bokkelen Elementary — but there is no listed info on when they are scheduled to be installed or activated.