Anne Arundel County installing more speed cameras in school zones

By
Published  November 14, 2025 3:17pm EST
Anne Arundel County
FOX 5 DC
The Brief

    • Anne Arundel County Police are installing speed cameras in five more school zones across the county.
    • The cameras will activate on Nov. 17, and operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.
    • The cameras will start issuing tickets after a 15-day warning period.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - The Anne Arundel County Police Department is installing more speed cameras in the coming days in several school zones in the area, the department announced Friday.

What we know:

The speed cameras will be installed in five school zones in the county, and will be activated on Nov. 17.

The cameras will be at:

  • Tracy's Elementary School on Dale Road in Tracy's Landing
  • Central Middle School on Central Avenue in Edgewater
  • Southern Middle School on Solomon Islands Road in Lothian
  • Southern High School on Solomon Islands Road in Harwood
  • Davidsonville Elementary School on W. Central Avenue in Davidsonville

The cameras will be active from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cameras won't start issuing tickets right away, but after a 15-day warning period.

The backstory:

The cameras are part of Anne Arundel County's Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Program, which started in June 2024.

What we don't know:

These five cameras will join the other 35 cameras already active in school zones around the county. The county's website also lists four other schools where cameras are planned — Edgewater Elementary, Marley Elementary, School of the Incarnation and Von Bokkelen Elementary — but there is no listed info on when they are scheduled to be installed or activated.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

