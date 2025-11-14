Anne Arundel County installing more speed cameras in school zones
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - The Anne Arundel County Police Department is installing more speed cameras in the coming days in several school zones in the area, the department announced Friday.
What we know:
The speed cameras will be installed in five school zones in the county, and will be activated on Nov. 17.
The cameras will be at:
- Tracy's Elementary School on Dale Road in Tracy's Landing
- Central Middle School on Central Avenue in Edgewater
- Southern Middle School on Solomon Islands Road in Lothian
- Southern High School on Solomon Islands Road in Harwood
- Davidsonville Elementary School on W. Central Avenue in Davidsonville
The cameras will be active from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cameras won't start issuing tickets right away, but after a 15-day warning period.
The backstory:
The cameras are part of Anne Arundel County's Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Program, which started in June 2024.
What we don't know:
These five cameras will join the other 35 cameras already active in school zones around the county. The county's website also lists four other schools where cameras are planned — Edgewater Elementary, Marley Elementary, School of the Incarnation and Von Bokkelen Elementary — but there is no listed info on when they are scheduled to be installed or activated.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Anne Arundel County Police Department.