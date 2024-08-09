Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 AM EDT, Fauquier County
11
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:04 AM EDT until FRI 1:00 PM EDT, Fairfax County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, Montgomery County, District of Columbia
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Fairfax County, City of Alexandria, Arlington County, Prince Georges County, Montgomery County, District of Columbia
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 10:45 AM EDT, Carroll County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Montgomery County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 AM EDT, Montgomery County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 8:48 AM EDT until FRI 10:45 AM EDT, Frederick County, Carroll County
Coastal Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Dorchester County
Coastal Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM EDT, Anne Arundel County
Coastal Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, District of Columbia
Tornado Watch
until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Carroll County, Anne Arundel County

Annapolis underwater as Debby’s remnants flood streets

Updated  August 9, 2024 9:49am EDT
FOX 5 DC

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Large portions of downtown Annapolis were underwater Friday as the remnants of Debby flooded streets on its way up the coast.

Images showed streets around the city’s dock swamped with high water.

Debby was a tropical depression by late Thursday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.

It made landfall early Monday on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane.

Then, Debby made a second landfall early Thursday in South Carolina as a tropical storm.

At least seven people have died related to Debby.

The Associated Press contributed to this report