Annapolis underwater as Debby’s remnants flood streets

Large portions of downtown Annapolis were underwater Friday as the remnants of Debby flooded streets on its way up the coast.

Images showed streets around the city’s dock swamped with high water.

Debby was a tropical depression by late Thursday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.

It made landfall early Monday on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane.

Then, Debby made a second landfall early Thursday in South Carolina as a tropical storm.

At least seven people have died related to Debby.

The Associated Press contributed to this report