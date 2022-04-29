Animal shelters across DC region make adoption easier as many near capacity

Animal shelters across the D.M.V. are at capacity and they need your help to empty them.

Fox 5's Katie Barlow visited the Arlington Animal Welfare League in Arlington, Virginia on Friday to learn more about challenges the organization is facing.

RELATED: Service dogs stolen by 15-year-olds rescued in Prince George's County

Officials with the Arlington Animal Welfare League said the shelter is running out of space to house animals here at their facility. Chelsea Jones who works for the Animal Welfare League said there are several factors contributing to the problem.

"Some of our issues right now are that we have quite a few dogs who have been with us for so long you know so we are not making room for more dogs because we have you know the same dogs that for unknown reasons are not getting adopted, and you know we're seeing a little bit of an uptick of people being unable to care for their dogs anymore," Jones told FOX 5.

Unfortunately, the shelter in Arlington is not the only one nearing capacity. D.C.'s Humane Rescue Alliance reports that it is at capacity for dogs, particularly large dogs over 40 pounds. The problem also exists in Montgomery County.

READ MORE: Dog's personality may not be related to its breed, research finds

To help, Montgomery County's animal shelter is also hosting an adoption event this weekend and next week. All adoptions fees are waived, and anyone who completes an adoption questionnaire next week will get their adoption fees waived through May 21. In Arlington, the Animal Welfare League will take part in the national Empty the Shelters event from May 2-8. During the entire week, the fee to adopt any cat or dog will be only $25.

The Animal Welfare League also provides a variety of services to help encourage adoption among first time pet owners. The services include helping those who might be struggling to pay for a necessary surgery or coping with behavioral issues.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

The shelters are hoping to get some relief before the summer. Several shelters FOX 5 spoke with said Spring into Summer is their busy season, making this week's capacity issues even more difficult to navigate.