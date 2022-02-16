'Boycott Dan' website pressures corporate sponsors to cut ties with Washington Commanders

A local Maryland woman is taking a stand against the Washington Commanders.

She is pushing for businesses to cut ties with the team after new allegations of sexual assault surfaced against owner Dan Snyder and as a result of the organization’s noncompliance with Congress.

The founder of boycottdan.com asked FOX 5 to protect her identity in fear of retaliation, however, she is a longtime fan of the team who believes it is time to hold the team accountable for their toxic work culture and apply pressure to their corporate sponsors.

"I am a sexual assault survivor, and I am a survivor of workplace sexual harassment so hearing their stories, it really took me back, and I realized I had so much in common with these women and how many others are out there like me. And as a female fan – we always have this struggle of being a female fan in a very male-dominated sport," she explained.

"My end goal is to make sure these corporate sponsors apply the same pressure that they did, like they did, with the name change to say ‘Mr. Snyder is just unfit to be the owner of this team,’ it is time for him to move on," she added.

In just one click, an e-mail can be sent to any of the 21 Washington Commanders' corporate sponsors listed on boycottdan.com . The message asks the companies to end any type of financial relationship they have with the team and to publicly denounce Snyder’s actions.

So far, more than 8,000 e-mails have been sent to businesses including – Bank of America, FedEx, Grubhub, Nike, Papa John’s, United Airlines, and USAA.

FOX 5 contacted every organization on the website to find out their current status with the team.

iNova Health says they are not a sponsor of the 2022 season and in April 2021, they discontinued their partnership with the Washington Commanders as the official sports medicine provider. A local medical bill company, Medliminal , cut ties with the team as well.

Paisano’s Pizza has 39 locations across the DMV and has not had a contract with the team since 2019. The owner, Fouad Qreitem, says they only provide pizzas for the Washington Commanders when they do community outreach and charity work, but there’s no money exchange.

"I think we’re just going to sit on the sideline right now and just wait to see what happens," Qreitem said. "Please don’t judge us over someone else’s alleged actions. I would never do that to anyone – I don’t think it’s fair for anyone to hold us responsible for being a past partner of somebody who may or may not have done anything wrong. I think it’s very serious, and I will never downplay that, but I don’t think it’s Paisano’s job to try to sort through truths."

FOX 5 e-mailed the Washington Commanders for a comment about this website and we are still waiting for a response.