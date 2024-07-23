Angela Alsobrooks talks Kamala Harris, Senate race

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez spoke with Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks about a number of issues including her Senate race, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the 2024 presidential race.

WATCH the full interview here:

On Kamala Harris and the 2024 presidential race:

"I'm really excited to support Vice President Harris."

"Politicians talk about themselves. Leaders talk about others, and you will notice that Kamala Harris has been focused on the American people."

"This race is about defeating Donald Trump."

On criticisms that President Biden waited until after the primaries to withdraw:

"Well, be clear that President Joe Biden is an American hero. He's a patriot. He's a person for whom I have great respect. The Vice President has also spoken very endearingly about him. We are all super grateful for what he has done for our country, and we are excited in this moment that he has now endorsed and supported Vice President Harris to be the nominee for our party."

"As you see, the Democratic Party is united. They quickly rallied around Vice President Harris."

"I can tell you that young voters are excited again. I can tell you that women voters are on fire, and men are as well, to vote for this visionary leader who will take us into the future."

On Kamala’s past campaign losses:

"Now, you know what I say to everything? There's a season. This is absolutely Vice President Kamala Harris’, and America’s, season."

She is. She continues to grow and experience she if you look at who she is today compared to who she was in 2019 I'm sure she would say also that she has a new experiences and that she becomes more and more well qualified every single day

"She was qualified in 2020, she remains an incredible leader today, and she will be elected as our next president."

"Everyone recognizes this election is about the future. It's about our children and the kind of state and country we want to build for them, and Vice President Kamala Harris is the person to take us into that future."

On crime and Prince George's County residents who are frustrated with the continued violence in the area:

"I've continued to work to keep our families safe by funding our police operations and public safety operations, but they're right. It is unacceptable and unconscionable that we still live in a society where a six-year-old can be shot by gun violence and killed.

"By the way, gun violence is the number one killer of children in America, not just in Prince, George's County, in America. Not car accidents, not illness, gun violence. Which is why, as a Senator, I'm going to work to do what Larry Hogan hasn't done, which is to work to remove from our community's assault weapons, and refuse to sign, for example, the ban on ghost guns."

"We need people in the Senate who have the conscience to pass sensible gun legislation, to ban assault weapons. "

"I have never backed down from a hard job. I've continued to work on behalf of Prince Georgians, and I'll work on behalf of all Marylanders to make sure that our families are safe and that we have the kind of America that we all know we should pass on to our children."