A district attorney said Tuesday that North Carolina sheriff’s deputies were justified in their fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man killed last month while authorities were attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants in Elizabeth City.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said during a news conference that Brown’s actions caused deputies to believe it was necessary to use deadly force. He said that Brown ignored deputies' commands to stop and began to drive his car directly at one of the officers before they fired any shots.

"Mr. Brown’s death, while tragic, was justified because Mr. Brown’s actions caused three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others," he said.

Womble said he would not be filing criminal charges against any of the deputies, who were trying to take Brown into custody.

The prosecutor also said he would not release bodycam video of the confrontation between Brown and the law enforcement officers, but he played portions of the video during the news conference that were broadcast by multiple news outlets.

He said he was able to display a portion of the bodycam footage at this point because it wouldn’t interfere with a criminal case since he was not pursuing charges. He said any release of the full video would still need to have a judge’s approval.

Under North Carolina law, a judge must generally sign off on the release of law enforcement body camera footage. While authorities have shown the footage to Brown's family, a judge previously refused to release the video publicly pending the state investigation.

People stage a demonstration after the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. demanding the release of the body camera videos the day before the funeral in Elizabeth City, NC, on May 2, 2021. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Brown was shot and killed outside his home on April 21, located about 50 miles south of Norfolk, Virginia. The three deputies involved — Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Robert Morgan and Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn — have been on leave since the shooting.

Four others who were at the scene were reinstated after the sheriff said they didn't fire their weapons.

Womble said the first shot fired at Brown’s car went through the front windshield, not the back as was previously reported.

"I find that the facts of this case clearly illustrate the officers who used deadly force on Andrew Brown Jr. did so reasonably and only when a violent felon used a deadly weapon to put their lives in danger," Womble said, referring to Brown's car.

The district attorney’s announcement came after reviewing the results of a State Bureau of Investigation probe of the fatal shooting.

The shooting sparked protests over multiple weeks by demonstrators calling for the public release of body camera footage.

An independent autopsy released by the family found that Brown was hit by bullets five times, including once in the back of the head. Lawyers for Brown's family who watched body camera footage say that it shows Brown was not armed and that he didn't drive toward deputies or pose a threat to them.

Womble has previously disagreed in court, saying that Brown struck deputies twice with his car before any shots were fired. The sheriff has said his deputies weren't injured.

Separately, the FBI has launched a civil rights probe of the shooting.

During an invite-only funeral service earlier this month, Rev. Al Sharpton eulogized Brown’s legacy and reflected on his life. Other speakers included Brown's relatives as well as civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Brown’s family.

Calling Brown's death an "unjustifiable, reckless shooting," Crump told mourners the legal team would continue fighting for justice and transparency, including the release of deputy body camera footage.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.