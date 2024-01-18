Anacostia gas explosion under investigation

The Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit has opened an investigation into the gas leak that caused a series of explosions Thursday morning in Anacostia.

Officials from the department told FOX 5 that the matter is under investigation, but they would not reveal if charges are being filed.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials said a Hersey’s ice cream truck hit a gas meter, causing a chain of explosions that leveled a convenience store at 1230 Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast and damaged the building next door.

"We believe that the gas leak happened after a vehicle struck the gas meter during some normal operations, but that’s still being investigated," D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said.

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries after being hit by flying debris, Chief Donnelly said.

Video provided by D.C. Fire showed the moment the Express Market exploded, just after 10:00 a.m. The owner had just gotten out of the building moments before.

But moments before that blast, officials said another explosion next door blew out the windows at a second-story day care, where 16 children had just been safely evacuated.

"When I saw the building itself, my mouth fell open because had the children been in that building, they would have very definitely been impacted by that explosion," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "So, we’re just grateful for the firefighters for making the very necessary and quick decision to remove everyone."

The fire was contained by Thursday afternoon, but firefighters remained at the scene for hours, checking for hotspots.

Neighbors were thankful it wasn’t worse.

"Usually when Anacostia is in the news, it’s a violence sort of thing," Ken Goughnour said. "So, I’m glad to see this wasn’t intentional and that everyone was okay."

