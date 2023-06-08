Expand / Collapse search

An inside look at Fairfax County police's 'Road Shark' program

Fairfax County
The Fairfax County Police Department is all hands on deck for its "Road Shark" initiative. That means you may notice more officers on the roads and highways looking out for aggressive driving behavior. FOX 5’s Sierra Fox took a ride with police to see what being a road shark is all about.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, driving behaviors have gotten a lot worse ever since the pandemic.

Statistics reveal year-to-date there have been more traffic citations and distracted driving citations in 2023 than both 2022 and 2021 combined.

Officer Brandon Edwards is a member of the Sully District Station Selection Enforcement Team (SET). He showed FOX 5 how he conducts traffic stops and says what keeps him most busy is speeding.

That is why the agency is participating in the "Road Shark" nitiative. The goal is to have more patrol units keeping an eye out for aggressive driving behavior and to push out safety messages so everyone is more cautious on the roads and highways.