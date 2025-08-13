Amtrak's new NextGen Acela to debut Aug. 28: Routes between DC, Philly, NYC

The Brief Amtrak's new NextGen Acela trains are set to begin service on the Northeast Corridor on Thursday, August 28. The new trains will offer a faster, more comfortable ride, cutting down travel time between Washington, D.C. and New York City, according to Amtrak. The fleet will also have 27% more seats, new amenities, and faster, 5G-enabled Wi-Fi.



Amtrak is gearing up to launch its new NextGen Acela fleet, which promises to revolutionize train travel on the Northeast Corridor. Starting Thursday, August 28, the first of 28 new trains will begin service, connecting Washington, D.C., New York City, and Philadelphia.

What we know:

The new trains have a top speed of 160 miles per hour, which is 10 miles per hour faster than the current Acela fleet. The new trains are also designed with modern amenities, including a smoother ride, more spacious interiors, and individual power outlets and reading lights for every seat, according to information provided by Amtrak.

How much faster are the trains in terms of time saved on commutes?

The new trains are expected to shave time off the D.C. to New York City route, bringing the total travel time down, but there has not been any confirmed information about the anticipated travel time saved. Specific time savings for shorter segments like NYC to Philly or D.C. to Philly have also not been publicly detailed yet.

"We are making final schedule adjustments in preparation for the entry of the NextGen Acela trainsets into the fleet," Amtrak officials told FOX 5 DC.

Press photo of new Amtrak NextGen Acela (Photo: Amtrak)

How much will costs rise over time, or can they be expected to stay consistent?

Amtrak has not yet released specific details on the pricing for the NextGen Acela service. The current Acela fares can vary significantly based on demand and when you book.

"We will continue to dynamically revenue manage all departures per demand, regardless of the equipment type used for any given departure," Amtrak officials said. "There will be no any additional charges for the frequencies operating with NextGen Acela trainsets."

Which departure slot will the first train of the day be on? Will there be a way to tell within the booking app?

The first day of service for the NextGen Acela will be Thursday, August 28. The new trains will operate alongside the existing fleet. Amtrak has said that NextGen Acela options will be available on their app, website, and station kiosks, and you will be able to see which version of the train you are booking.

"As the official launch date approaches, customers should look for more information from Amtrak about how to locate and select the NextGen Acela train options," Amtrak confirmed. "In the coming months, Amtrak will be operating both the current Acela equipment and the NextGen Acela trains as the new trains transition into the fleet."

What are the current average vs new Acela travel times for the major routes?

D.C. to NYC: Current fastest scheduled time is 2 hours and 47 minutes. The new NextGen Acela trains are expected to cut this down to approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

NYC to Philly: While the specific time savings have not been detailed, the new trains are expected to make the overall journey faster.

D.C. to Philly: Same as above, specific time savings have not been announced.

The new trains, which will be phased into full service by 2027, are part of a larger fleet modernization plan from Amtrak. They will offer 27% more seats per departure and an expanded schedule for both weekday and weekend travel.