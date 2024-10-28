Amtrak train hits trespasser on tracks in Virginia, service resumes

article

An Amtrak train traveling from New Orleans to New York was involved in a collision with a trespasser on the tracks in North Springfield on Monday afternoon, Amtrak officials reported.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. when the individual came into contact with Amtrak Train 20.

According to Amtrak spokesperson Kimberly Woods, no injuries were reported among the 200 passengers or crew onboard.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"Amtrak Police is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident," Woods said in a statement.

Related article

Following a brief delay, the train resumed its journey to New York.

Authorities have not yet released details on the condition of the person involved in the collision.