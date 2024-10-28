Expand / Collapse search

Amtrak train hits trespasser on tracks in Virginia, service resumes

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated  October 28, 2024 5:31pm EDT
Travel
FOX 5 DC
article

NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Va. - An Amtrak train traveling from New Orleans to New York was involved in a collision with a trespasser on the tracks in North Springfield on Monday afternoon, Amtrak officials reported. 

The incident happened around 1 p.m. when the individual came into contact with Amtrak Train 20.

According to Amtrak spokesperson Kimberly Woods, no injuries were reported among the 200 passengers or crew onboard. 

Image 1 of 3

 

"Amtrak Police is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident," Woods said in a statement.

Related

Amtrak can take control of Union Station, federal judge rules
article

Amtrak can take control of Union Station, federal judge rules

Amtrak acted within its legal authority when it moved to seize control of D.C.'s Union Station by eminent domain in 2022, a federal judge ruled last week.

Following a brief delay, the train resumed its journey to New York. 

Authorities have not yet released details on the condition of the person involved in the collision.