Amtrak adds temperature related speed restrictions as extreme heat grips Northeast, DC region

The Brief Amtrak trains may operate at reduced speeds and face delays during extreme heat. Service adjustments are in place, and customers have been notified. Heat advisory continues as temperatures and heat index values climb toward 105 degrees.



Amtrak has added temperature‑related speed restrictions to some trains across the Northeast, including the Washington, D.C., region, as extreme heat continues to grip the area.

The company says trains may need to operate at reduced speeds and could experience delays between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Wednesday, July 15, through Friday, July 17.

What we know:

Amtrak says proactive service adjustments have been implemented, and affected customers have already been notified.

Travelers during these hours are urged to monitor their train status for the latest updates. The company says it will continue to monitor conditions and provide timely information to customers.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Washington, DC, much of Maryland and northern Virginia Wednesday as hot temperatures and rising humidity push heat index values toward 105 degrees. Thursday could also bring highs near 100 degrees and heat index values as high as 105 degrees, along with a few isolated pop‑up storms.

What you can do:

Customers are encouraged to check Train Status on Amtrak.com and the Amtrak app for the most up-to-date information.

For information related to temperature-related speed restrictions, click here: Heat Preparations - Amtrak Media

Subscribe at Amtrak.com/DelayAlerts to receive automated email or text message notifications when Amtrak trains are behind schedule at specific stations.