Amigos Mexican Grill plans reopening after violent Cinco de Mayo celebration; shooter still wanted

The Brief Amigos Mexican Grill says it plans to reopen Friday after reaching an agreement following a violent Cinco de Mayo celebration in Laurel. City leaders had sought a 30-day closure, alleging the restaurant misrepresented occupancy and security plans for the event. Police identified 24-year-old Michael Dakernu Dennah as the suspect in the shooting that injured three people and say he is armed and dangerous.



Amigos Mexican Grill in Laurel, Maryland is planning on reopening Friday morning after a chaotic Cinco de Mayo celebration that turned violent.

What we know:

Amigos Mexican Grill posted on Instagram, "Hello Amigos, we are back," adding that it had reached an agreement with the city of Laurel.

The restaurant had faced a 30-day closure after a Cinco de Mayo celebration turned violent. City leaders say Amigos misrepresented occupancy and security plans for the event.

The city of Laurel has not confirmed any agreement with the restaurant.

Videos show the parking lot between Amigos Mexican Grill on Baltimore Avenue and LongHorn Steakhouse crowded with people inside and outside tents.

Laurel police say 24-year-old Michael Dakernu Dennah of Beltsville shot three people.

What we know:

The Laurel Police Department said an arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Dakernu Dennah, 24, of Beltsville, Maryland.

Dennah is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened May 5 in Laurel.

Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire and found three people with gunshot wounds. All three victims were taken to local hospitals for emergency medical care.

After investigating the shooting, officers identified Dennah as the suspect. Police say Dennah should be considered armed and dangerous.

Dennah is wanted on three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder.

Police said he is also wanted on firearms-related offenses, including use of a firearm in a violent crime, handgun on person and reckless endangerment.