Americans can return home on recently expired passports, Biden administration says

President Biden's administration says American citizens stranded abroad because of recently expired passports can now return home -- but only for a limited time.

The travel policies were adjusted this week after the administration cited delays in processing passports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But not every expired passport is valid for this exemption. "U.S. citizens currently overseas whose passports expired on or after January 1, 2020, may be able to use their expired U.S. passport for direct return travel to the United States until December 31, 2021," said the State Department in a press release on Monday.

WHAT TO KNOW: Returning to the United States on an Expired U.S. Passport

"Recently expired passports cannot be used to travel from the United States to an international destination or to travel to a foreign country for any length of stay longer than an airport connection en route to the United States or to a United States territory," the State Department's release continued.

The State Department says mandatory mask policies onboard airplanes apply to travelers saying although the CDC has given fully vaccinated people clearance to travel federal law still requires you to wear a face covering on public transportation.

"We also remind U.S. citizens who wish to return to the United States that proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, taken within 72 hours of their flight's departure, is required for air travel to the United States," the State Department said.