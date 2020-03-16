American University student tests positive for coronavirus

article

An American University student who lives on campus has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the student health center confirmed Monday.

In a letter sent out to the AU Community, Medical Director Dr. David Reitman says the student is receiving support and medical care and is currently in self-isolation.

Dr. Reitman says the student had traveled recently within the U.S. and returned to campus prior to the end of spring break.

When the student presented symptoms, they contacted the student health center and the university took action to help the student and community.

The DC Department of Health launched an investigation and has determined there were no close contacts on campus.

The student's dorm room and nearby public areas have been cleaned and disinfected, according to university officials.

