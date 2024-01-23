American University hit with federal complaint over 'persistent' antisemitism

American University in Washington, D.C., has been hit with a federal complaint alleging that Jewish and Israeli students have experienced "persistent and threatening anti-Semitic rhetoric and conduct" on campus.

The complaint was filed by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and Jewish on Campus Jan. 17 with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, according to a press release. It alleges university staffers were "fully aware of the pervasive and hostile environment for Jewish students" and not only ignored it, but in some cases "chose to subject Jewish whistleblowers to harassment and disciplinary proceedings."

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 12: American University students sit between classes on a campus lawn April 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. Nearly 14,000 students are enrolled at the liberal arts American University. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

The 24-page complaint attached to the Brandeis Center release details alleged incidents on campus, including one incident where a Jewish Israeli student was spit on by fellow students and his piano recital flyer was vandalized with swastikas and "DEATH TO THE ZIONISTS HITLER WAS RIGHT."

Dormitory doors and posters of Jewish and Israeli students have also been vandalized with swastikas and threats, according to the complaint. Anti-Israel protests have been referred to as "out-of-control" while also disrupting classes.

"Jewish students report feeling fearful, anxious, shunned, isolated and marginalized," the Brandeis Center press release says.

AU did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment, but the school's vice president of communications, Matt Bennett, told the New York Post they will review and address issues and concerns in AU's Jewish community.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 01: Students of American University attend a campus protest against ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza in Washington, D.C., United States on November 01, 2023. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"American University supports the safety, well-being, and sense of belonging for our Jewish students, a community which has been and remains an important part of the fabric of our university… While we have made progress in combating antisemitism , we know we have more work to do," Bennett told the media outlet.

As of last week, 99 U.S. schools were under investigation for "discrimination involving shared ancestry," which is prohibited under Title IV of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, according to the Star Tribune .

