Ambulance worker accused of taking explicit photo of woman during medical emergency

The Brief A woman claims she was sexually assaulted by a male AMR employee while being transported to a hospital in a private ambulance. She says the employee took inappropriate photos of her while she was semi-conscious, then deleted them when confronted. D.C. police are investigating; the employee has been placed on leave. No arrests have been made.



D.C. police are investigating a woman’s claim that she was sexually assaulted while being transported in a private ambulance. She says it happened while she was a patient—on her way to the hospital.

What we know:

FOX 5 DC spoke to the alleged victim Tuesday afternoon.

She says she had a medical emergency at home Saturday morning… and was being taken to Cedar Hill Hospital, when the alleged assault happened—in the back of an ambulance.

"It blew my mind. It still blows my mind—because you put your trust in police officers, firefighters, paramedics—and your trust is being broken," said the victim.

The woman says she was semi-conscious when she was first placed in the ambulance. But she says by the time the incident occurred, she was fully awake. She claims a male AMR employee—riding in the back with her—pulled down her pants and took two photos of her private parts. She says a woman was driving the ambulance, and a D.C. police cruiser was following behind them.

"I was coming to in the ambulance. And while I was coming to, I noticed the gentleman removed the blanket from my leg. I went to cover it back up—and he removed it again and took two pictures. I immediately slapped him… I asked the driver to stop so I could retrieve his phone, but he deleted the pictures in front of me. I watched him take the pictures—and I watched him delete them," said the victim.

The woman says she wants to speak out now—in case there are other potential victims who haven’t come forward.

"There’s no telling how many other females he may have done this to—who didn’t come out of being unconscious. No telling how many pictures he has of women who don’t even know they were photographed," said the victim.

"We do not comment on open investigations. Any allegation of misconduct is deeply concerning. The employee in question has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation," said the ambulance provider, AMR, in a statement.

What's next:

D.C. police confirm the allegation is under active investigation. No arrests have been made.