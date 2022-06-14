Amber Alert: Missing 3-year-old girl abducted from Fairfax County found safe, authorities say

article

A missing 3-year-old girl from Fairfax County, whose suspected abduction triggered an Amber Alert Tuesday, has been found safe.

Authorities say Amelia "Mimi" Kraus was found in West Virginia. Fairfax County Police posted the update Wednesday morning.

Police say 35-year-old Catherine Kraus, who is suspected of taking Amelia from her Fort Hunt neighborhood in Alexandria, is in custody. Charges against Catherine are pending.

The Amber Alert was issued Tuesday after officers from the Mount Vernon Police District responded to Amelia’s home around 4:25 p.m. for a reported abduction.

Police issued images and descriptions of both Amelia and Catherine as well as a description of their vehicle.

A felony abduction warrant for Catherine Kraus was also obtained.

"Thank you to our detectives, our community and our law enforcement partners for your help in bringing Amelia home safe," read a message posted online from Fairfax County Police.

The motive in the suspected abduction is not yet known.