Amber Alert canceled: 9-year-old Savannah Heaton found; Suspect in custody

An AMBER Alert issued Tuesday evening for a 9-year-old girl who was last seen in Carroll County was canceled after authorities found her unharmed in Baltimore County.

Authorities believe Savannah Heaton may have been abducted by 33-year-old Magen Ashley Wallen. The two were believed to have been traveling in a tan 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with the license plate 9DM4538.

Police say a suspect is in custody.