Amber Alert issued for 2 missing children in Hampton, VA

An Amber Alert has been issued for two infants who were abducted and believed to be in extreme danger, according to Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse.

Adriana Truitt, 1, and Jaxon Truitt, 2, are believed to have been abducted on Oct. 16. They were last seen at Walmart on Cunningham Drive in Hampton, VA.

The suspect is 26-year-old Timothy Truitt, who was last seen driving a maroon sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111.