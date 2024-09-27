Amber Alert: DC police say 14-year-old girl last seen in northwest

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen in northwest Washington, D.C.

D.C. police say Neveaha Orellana was last seen in the 1300 block of Longfellow St. in the northwest around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, September 26.

Investigators described Nevasha as a black female, 5'3" tall, 130 pounds, with a light complexion, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink pants, and black sneakers.

Police have identified possible suspect vehicles as:

Black Cadillac SUV and/or a Silver Sedan with VA Tag 10992U

Neveaha Orellana (DC Police Department / @DCPoliceDept)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 576-6768 or the Real Time Crime Center (202) 727-9099.

According to posts on X, the D.C. police department has reported Nevasha missing several times since January 2023.