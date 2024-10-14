AMBER ALERT: 7-year-old boy abducted from Maryland elementary school

article

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is urgently searching for a 7-year-old boy who was abducted from his elementary school in Churchville, Maryland.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Khalil Rodney Ringgold. According to the Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at Churchville Elementary School entering a vehicle with an unknown male.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2022 gray four-door Nissan Altima with the Ohio license plate JFK3146. Ringgold is described as 3'5", weighing 32 pounds, He has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities have not said what direction the suspect may be traveling in or if he was known to Ringgold.

Anyone who sees Ringgold or has information in the case should call 911 immediately.