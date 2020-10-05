Amazon’s delivery station plan for Prince George’s County moves forward despite opposition
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - An Amazon distribution facility slated for Upper Marlboro has taken one more step toward becoming a reality – despite opposition from neighbors.
The Prince George’s County Council voted 10-1 in favor of the online retail giant’s plan on Monday.
The facility will provide a last stop for tractor-trailers before the packages are loaded onto delivery vans.
Neighbors say the residential neighborhood is ill-suited for an increase in truck traffic.
Amazon’s plan includes refashioning a building near Queens Court and Prince George’s Count Boulevard.