Amazon’s delivery station plan for Prince George’s County moves forward despite opposition

An Amazon distribution facility slated for Upper Marlboro has taken one more step toward becoming a reality – despite opposition from neighbors.

The Prince George’s County Council voted 10-1 in favor of the online retail giant’s plan on Monday.

The facility will provide a last stop for tractor-trailers before the packages are loaded onto delivery vans.

Neighbors say the residential neighborhood is ill-suited for an increase in truck traffic.

Amazon’s plan includes refashioning a building near Queens Court and Prince George’s Count Boulevard.

