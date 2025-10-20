Amazon Web Services outage causes issues for apps, websites worldwide

article

The Brief An Amazon Web Services outage is affecting users across the world. The outages were reported with multiple apps, including Amazon Prime, Snapchat, and Roblox. Amazon is actively working on resolving the issue.



An Amazon Web Services outage is causing disruptions globally. The service provides remote computing services apps, websites, governments, universities and companies.

On Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, several users reported issues with Amazon Alexa, Amazon Prime, Snapchat, Ring, Roblox, Fortnite, online broker Robinhood, the McDonald's app and many others.

What happened in the Amazon incident?

Dig deeper:

According to the Associated Press, the problems occurred around 3:11 a.m. ET on Monday, when Amazon Web Services reported on its Health Dashboard that it is "investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region."

Amazon also reported that there were "significant error rates" and that engineers were "actively working" on the problem.

Amazon working on issue

What they're saying:

About two hours later, AWS said in an update that it applied "initial mitigations," and it quickly followed up to say, "We are seeing significant signs of recovery. Most requests should now be succeeding. We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests."

AWS told Reuters Monday that it was experiencing increased "error rates and latencies" for multiple services. "We are working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery," it said in its latest update.