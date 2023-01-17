Amazon delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in DC: police

Authorities say an Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint in northeast D.C. Monday.

Officers say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of K Street while the driver was delivering a package.

Investigators believe the driver left the vehicle running while dropping off a package at an apartment and say the suspect tried to take the vehicle but couldn’t without the driver’s key fob.

When the driver returned, the suspect allegedly displayed a gun and stole the vehicle. Police recovered the vehicle in the 1100 block of 3rd Street in the southeast overnight.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is continuing at this time.