The Brief Fairfax County Police removed an alligator from outside a Virginia motel. The owner was transporting the reptile from New York to North Carolina for a zoo, police say. Authorities escorted the owner and alligator out of the county.



Fairfax County Police removed an alligator from outside a Virginia motel early Monday after a caller reported spotting the reptile near their room.

Alligator spotted outside motel

What we know:

Officers responded around 12:10 a.m. to the motel in the 5900 block of Richmond Highway, where they located the alligator and its owner.

Investigators said the owner was transporting the animal from New York to North Carolina for a zoo.

Police body camera footage captures the encounter. An officer can be heard reporting, "There is actually an alligator outside of the motel."

The officer cautiously approaches, shining his light on the reptile and estimating its size at around six feet. The video shows the alligator being led down the motel walkway, presumably by its owner.

The officer also warns motel residents to bring their dogs inside.

Police escort owner, reptile away

Virginia law prohibits the possession of certain exotic animals not native to the state, officials said. Police safely escorted the owner and the alligator out of the county.

No injuries were reported, and the owner was not cited.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Alligator found outside Virginia motel room escorted away by Fairfax County Police (Fairfax County Police)