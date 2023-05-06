Allen Premium Outlets Shooting: Shooter 'neutralized,' fatalities confirmed with at least 9 hospitalized

Authorities have responded to the Allen Premium Outlets to investigate a shooting Saturday afternoon that sent at least nine people to hospitals, with a victim as young as 5 years old.

The Allen Police Department said one of its officers responded to the outlet mall for an unrelated call, when they heard gunshots just after 3:30 p.m.

That officer "engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat," police said.

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey confirmed there were fatalities, but did not say how many.

The Allen Fire Department transported nine victims, but others may have been transported by other agencies or driven to a hospital by friends or family.

The victims' conditions have not yet been released.

A spokesperson for Medical City Healthcare said eight victims ranging from 5 to 61 years old are being treated at their facilities.

Representative Keith Self, whose 3rd Congressional District includes Allen, tweeted that a shooter is "down," and there are "multiple casualties."

There were multiple agencies that responded to secure the scene, including the Allen Police Department, Collin County Sheriff's Office, and ATF.

Police said there is no active threat at this time, and they believe the shooter acted alone.

"We were outside the Converse store and we just heard all this popping," said Elaine Penicaro, who was shopping with her daughter. "We kind of all just stopped, and then a second later, just 'Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,' and there were sparks flying like it was right in front of us."

Penicaro said they ducked inside a store to take cover when they heard the shots.

A reunification point has been created on Chelsea Boulevard.

Allen PD posted on social media that an active investigation is underway, and asked people to avoid the area.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement following the shooting:

"Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy," said Governor Abbott. "I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.