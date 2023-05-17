Alleged Silver Spring trail rapist could be linked to other sex assaults

The suspect accused of raping a woman, and robbing her and a friend Tuesday on a Silver Spring trail could be linked to several other sex assaults in the area.

Montgomery County police arrested and charged 20-year-old Jose Hernandez-Penal shortly after the incident occurred in Burnt Mills East Special Park on Columbia Pike.

The charges from yesterday include: first-degree rape, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

Jose Hernandez-Penal, 20

Court documents revealed Hernandez-Penal walked up to a woman and her friend who was having lunch in the park, threatened them with a machete and demanded their phones.

Then, police said he pointed the machete at one of the woman’s backs, walked her to a secluded part of the trail, raped her, stole her jewelry then ran away. The rape victim told police she thought she was going to die.

Hernandez-Penal was captured a short time later in a nearby neighborhood.

The suspect is currently in jail awaiting a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Featured article

A relative of the woman who was sexually assaulted told FOX 5 she’s continuing to try and rest and recover in an area hospital.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police said this was believed to be an isolated incident, but now Montgomery County police say they’re looking for other potential victims.

Park Police told FOX 5 these instances are very rare, and there have been no reports of anything like this at this park for years. In a case like this, police typically notify surrounding jurisdictions of an arrest like this.

Investigators are asking anyone who believes they are a victim of Hernandez-Penal to contact them.