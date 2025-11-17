Alleged rat infestation in Silver Spring goes viral on social media

The Brief A Silver Spring tenant raises concerns over an alleged rodent outbreak in her apartment. She documented the issues in two TikTok videos which, together, garnered a total of almost 2 million views. Clips show rats crawling through different areas of the tenant’s kitchen.



A woman filmed live and deceased rats in her apartment at Arrive Silver Spring. After taking her frustration to TikTok, the video went viral.

In her first post, rats can be seen scurrying around household items on top of cabinets.

On Sunday, TikTok user @ethiopianshawty shared another video of the alleged infestation.

In the video, a dead rat lay out in the open, and on the floor accompanying it was a plastic bag full of rodents collected by pest control. A rodent could be seen trying to jump from the refrigerator up to the cabinet.

Panning the camera over to inside the cabinet, she showed a hole through the wall by the electrical outlet. The tenant alleged that all footage was captured after maintenance claimed to fix the issue. Furthermore, she said that the exterminator discouraged her from recording the deceased rats compiled into the bag.

FOX 5 has reached out to the TikTok user that posted the videos, as well as Arrive Silver Spring Apartments. Neither has responded to comment.