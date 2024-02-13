Alleged drug dealer arrested with 12 pounds of marijuana, mushrooms, codeine, guns in Fairfax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A suspected drug dealer was arrested in Fairfax with a variety of dangerous products Monday.
Police say following an investigation, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for a home in the 5100 block of Summit Drive in the Fair Oaks District.
A search of the home revealed a local drug dealer's "menu," including 12 lbs. marijuana, 0.5 lbs. mushrooms, Codeine, THC wax and three firearms.
Detectives arrested 26-year-old Evangelos Koukis. He’s been charged with possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I/II, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule V, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana (over 5 lbs.), and possession of a firearm with Schedule I/II.