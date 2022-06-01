All-women Honor Flight tours Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington

An all-women Honor Flight will tour the Military Women's Memorial at the entrance of Arlington National Cemetery Wednesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The 109 women veterans are traveling from Orlando, Florida.

The veterans on this trip will be among the first to see the newly re-opened Memorial following six months of renovations.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

The Military Women's Memorial honors the service of all women who've served in and with the nation's military -- beginning with the American Revolution.